University College Isle of Man (UCM) has appointed Paul Irving, Manx Care’s director of education and head of school of health, as a governor.
A UCM spokesperson added: ‘Paul brings significant expertise in healthcare education and workforce development to the board, which includes representatives from sectors such as business, finance, recruitment, and construction.
‘His career spans clinical practice, academic leadership, and national workforce transformation initiatives.
‘He previously served as Associate Professor and Curriculum Lead for Advancing Professional Practice at Coventry University and held senior academic roles at the University of Northampton.
‘Paul also has a strong record in professional governance, having completed two terms on the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Board and currently serving as vice-chair of the RCN Education Forum Steering Committee.
‘Beginning his career as a staff nurse, Paul progressed through roles in clinical management, education, and regulation, including work with the Nursing and Midwifery Council as Chief Examiner and Centre Manager for the Test of Competence.’
UCM principal, Jesamine Kelly, said: ‘We’re delighted that Paul is joining our board of governors.
‘The members of the interview panel were impressed with his wide understanding of UCM and the educational landscape. We also felt that both his experience in education and his perspective from the public sector would be an asset and a complement to the existing board.’
UCM’s Board of Governors acts as a critical friend to the Senior Leadership Team, ensuring the organisation fulfils its responsibilities by the setting and monitoring of strategic goals.
As well as experts from across the island’s industries, it includes a representative for the University of Chester, a staff representative, a representative from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, and the student president.