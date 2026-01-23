A simple question from a 14-year-old has turned into an unexpected success story for an Isle of Man car dealership, and could be the first step in a promising media career.
Six months ago, Jayjay Plowman walked into Rex Motor Company at the White Hoe Industrial Estate with his mum and asked a straightforward question: could he film some of their cars?
The team agreed, not quite knowing what to expect. What followed, they say, far exceeded anything they had imagined.
Now just 14, Jayjay is a regular visitor at the dealership, producing video content for social media and promotional use.
His work has quickly become a familiar feature on Rex Motor Company’s online platforms, showcasing vehicles with slick edits, confident camerawork and a clear eye for detail.
The dealership says it was immediately struck by both the quality of the videos and Jayjay’s professional approach.
Members of staff have praised his attitude and work ethic, noting that his finished pieces would not look out of place in a professional showroom advert.
While many teenagers might spend their pocket money on games or treats, Jayjay has instead been reinvesting his earnings into improved filming equipment and developing his technical skills.
That commitment, Rex Motor Company says, is evident in the final product.
Jayjay now visits most weeks, steadily building experience, confidence and a growing portfolio of work.
The dealership recently introduced him publicly on its social media channels, encouraging followers to ‘keep an eye on this lad’. adding that they believe he has a bright future ahead.
The story has since gathered wider attention across the island.
Following our sister site, Gef the Mongoose, publishing an article about Jayjay’s success, IM1 Car Centre on Demesne Road has also expressed interest, inviting Jayjay to get in touch and explore potential opportunities.
However, filming is just one part of Jayjay’s already impressive CV.
Away from the camera, he is also a standout name in the world of kart racing.
Jayjay races for ST Racing, a professional team based in the UK, and has the potential to be one of the most successful kart racers the Isle of Man has produced in many years.
His family say he has won multiple national races and is a well-known figure on the UK karting circuit, competing regularly against top young drivers from across the country.
His success on the track has seen him become a familiar name within the sport, despite his young age.
Those close to him say the same focus and determination that has driven his racing success is now being applied behind the lens.
For Rex Motor Company, supporting Jay Jay has been a rewarding experience, and one they say, they are proud to continue.
What began as a simple request from a teenager with a camera has turned into a partnership that highlights both local talent and the value of giving young people a chance.