UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man has launched a new series of Sustainable Mann workshops, beginning with a session focused on the risks and opportunities associated with sustainability for local businesses.
The programme consists of seven workshops and has been made possible through support from headline sponsor Zurich Isle of Man, alongside additional sponsorship from Nedgroup Investments Isle of Man and Nicola Bowker & Co.
Delivered by Earthscope Isle of Man, the workshop series is designed to provide businesses with practical knowledge on climate and nature-related issues, as well as solutions that can be applied within their organisations.
Companies that attend six or more of the workshops will be eligible to receive the UNESCO Biosphere Sustainable Mann accreditation and certificate, which recognises a commitment to sustainability and support for the Isle of Man’s Biosphere status.
Zurich Isle of Man, a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Partner, is supporting the initiative as part of its wider sustainability commitments at both local and global levels.
Sarah Mercer, co-founder of Earthscope Isle of Man, commented: ‘We’ve been thoroughly inspired by the attendees of the first workshop.
‘It was fantastic to see so many positive ideas and discussions happening in one room and I can’t wait to find out what comes out of the rest of the workshops.’
The six remaining Sustainable Mann workshops will cover energy and efficiencies; unlocking nature’s value; circular economy and waste solutions; finance, governance and sustainability reporting; building a green brand and protecting your reputation; and innovation and the future of work.