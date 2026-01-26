The shortlist for the 2026 Douglas Customer Service Champion has been announced, with eight finalists recognised for excellence in customer-facing roles across the city centre.
Now in its ninth year, the annual award is organised by Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) and aims to highlight individuals who consistently deliver high standards of customer service and contribute positively to the experience of shoppers, diners and visitors in Douglas.
The eight finalists representing a range of city centre businesses are Romilda Dentith (Café Royale); Nathan Stephens-Silverthorne (Marks & Spencer); Mirella Annis (Boots); Kenny Susaya (TK Maxx); Rachel Marsland (Terry’s Tatos); Connie Watson (Winedown); Daren Connor (T.E. Jones) and Jack Bridson (Devereau’s).
Members of the public are being invited to take part in the final stage of the process by voting for their preferred finalist. Voting will take place via the DCCM Facebook page, where people can cast their vote by liking the photograph of their chosen nominee.
The individual who receives the most votes will be crowned Douglas’s 2026 Customer Service Champion. As well as the title, the winner will receive the Customer Service Trophy and a £200 voucher to spend in a city centre business of their choice.
Two runners-up will also be rewarded, receiving vouchers valued at £100 and £50 respectively.
Douglas City Centre manager Oliver Cheshire commented: ‘It’s hard to believe we are approaching a decade of the Customer Service Champion, a campaign which is not only extremely popular amongst the voting public but also recognises and celebrates the amazing talent we have among Douglas businesses and makes us think about customer service.
‘With internet sales rising every year, the more we can do to promote the benefits of great human interaction in retail and hospitality can only be a good thing.’
Voting on the DCCM Facebook page will be open from Wednesday (January 28) until 9am on February 4.