A Nigerian businessman has launched a new podcast aiming to ‘put the Isle of Man on the map’.
‘Unpacking the Isle of Man’, which is executive produced and hosted by Victor Walsh Oluwafemi, has launched with the aim of raising the island’s international profile while offering a platform for residents to share their experiences.
The series is designed to present the Isle of Man as an attractive destination for business, family life and tourism, while also highlighting what makes the island distinctive compared to other locations. It also aims to give a more personal insight into life on the island through first-hand accounts.
Speaking about the podcast, Victor said: ‘The idea is to put the Isle of Man on the global map.
‘We want to present it as an ideal location for business migrants, a great place to raise children, and somewhere you can live and build a business. It’s also about promoting the island and creating a platform for networking at different levels.’
Providing information about the island to listeners has also been identified as one of its main aims.
‘We want to build a database and archive where people can find information about the Isle of Man,’ Victor added.
‘Through the platform, people can hear about tax advice, travel advice, safety, and more. However, this is not a scripted or promotional interview - it’s real storytelling from real people about their lives.’
Seven episodes of the podcast have already been released, with a further 13 recorded and set to be published over the coming weeks, covering a range of personal and professional experiences from across the island community.
Guests on the podcast include Richard Mulholland (global communication strategist and author), Orry James Creane (Cowley Groves), Timi Adeboye (business and professional contributor), Shan Fisher (Isle of Man-based international photographer) and Percy Hampton (Isle of Man influencer and farmer).
In addition to being executive producer and host, Victor is the founder of consultancy company Integrated Management Resource (IMR) and the originator of Learning on Sea, which delivers learning experiences in unconventional environments.
He also promotes innovation in executive education through the trade name Douglas Development Institute, with a focus on practical leadership development.
Victor is also an ‘Innovator Visa’ holder, committed to building initiatives that add value to the Isle of Man through storytelling, community engagement and public platforms that raise the island’s profile - something the podcast aims to achieve.
Reflecting on his experience of living on the Isle of Man, Victor said: ‘The most important thing for me is peace of mind. The island is very safe and that’s something I value highly.
‘I like the cooperation from government and the ability to interact directly with services.
‘I came here to build a business, and while it was challenging at first, I’m now very comfortable.’
To find out more about Unpacking the Isle of Man and listen to early episodes, visit https://www.unpackingtheisleofman.com/#