Gary has been in the role 14 years now and learnt in his experience what the perfect formula is to produce some of the best greens on the island. ‘You can end up doing too much to a course, to a point where it becomes detrimental; keeping it simple is better. So, we spray our greens fortnightly - little and often - but in carefully combined mix. From having used 11 different products, we’re now down to just four. Greenkeeping is going back to old school in its method, What goes around comes around I’d say.’