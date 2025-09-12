A Douglas IT solutions provider has once again been recognised on the national stage after being named ‘Medium Business Partner of the Year’ at the Dell Technologies Partner Awards 2025 in London.
This accolade marks the third consecutive year Synapse has secured the prestigious title, which the firm say underlines its reputation as one of the United Kingdom and Isle of Man’s most trusted Dell Technologies partners.
Nominated by Lisa Ronaldson of Dell Technologies, Synapse was recognised for its track record in helping medium and enterprise organisations modernise their IT environments, overcome technical debt, and unlock long-term value from their technology investments.
Managing director at Synapse Steve Douglas said: ‘I am exceptionally proud of the relationship between Synapse and Dell Technologies. Our success is built on the expertise of our people, our managed services, and our strong partnership with Dell.
‘Winning this award three years in a row is a fantastic recognition of our teams’ efforts and should give every customer confidence that Synapse is the number one Dell Partner in the UK and Isle of Man.
‘Founded to help organisations harness the power of technology, Synapse specialises in cloud services, cybersecurity, backup, disaster recovery, and managed IT services tailored to the needs of medium and enterprise businesses.
‘The company partners with leading technology providers including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, HYCU, Wasabi, Azure, Nutanix, and Druva, enabling it to deliver solutions across industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, and the public sector.
‘By combining deep technical expertise with a customer-first approach, Synapse helps organisations secure their data, modernise their IT infrastructure, and achieve sustainable business growth.’
