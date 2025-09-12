Telecommunications service provider Sure has appointed Simon Baldwin as the firm’s new chief commercial officer.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Simon brings with him a wealth of global experience and a passion for making technology meaningful in people’s everyday lives.
‘Simon’s career has taken him from some of the most advanced telecoms markets to fast-growing emerging ones, giving him a unique perspective on how connectivity can transform communities.’
Simon added: ‘Telecoms is ultimately about people, not only technology.
‘What excites me about telecoms is the difference it makes in people’s lives.
‘It’s not only infrastructure; it’s about enabling opportunities - whether that’s making businesses more competitive, helping families stay connected, or giving young people the skills to thrive online.
‘I’m looking forward to working with the Sure team to bring fresh ideas and global experience to our island communities.’
Alistair Beak, Sure’s Group chief executive officer added: ‘What stood out about Simon is not just the breadth of his international career, but the way he thinks about customers.
‘He understands that the value of technology is measured by the difference it makes in people’s lives – a belief shared by Sure and our parent group Beyon.
‘His leadership will help us continue to bring world-class connectivity and experiences to the islands we serve.’
