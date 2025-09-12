Friday, September 12 marks two years since the Isle of Man lost Lucas Martin, a talented young footballer, University of Liverpool graduate, and much-loved son, brother and friend.
For many of us who knew Lucas, writing about him is not easy. The loss still feels raw. Yet two years on, his legacy is undeniable.
If Lucas could see the impact he has left behind, the lives he has touched, the community he continues to inspire, he would be smiling from ear to ear.
Just days earlier, he had been doing what he loved most: pulling on his boots and playing football with his mates.
Sport was a huge part of his life, but so too was his character.
Lucas’s kindness, warmth and determination made him stand out, whether in the classroom at King William’s College, at university in Liverpool, or back home in the island.
He had a gift for bringing people together and for encouraging others to give their best.
That spirit has become the foundation of Looky’s Aid, the charity set up in his memory.
The motto of the charity, ‘give it LOADS,’ captures Lucas’s approach to life. It has since been turned into an acronym: Love, Optimism, Ambition, Determination and Selflessness.
It is a phrase that has quickly taken root.
Whether on marathon routes, Parish Walk checkpoints, school fundraisers, or bucket collections in town, those words have become a rallying cry for people determined to do something positive in Lucas’s name.
The family have also made sure Lucas’s name is woven into the community in other ways.
At the Best Western Palace Hotel and Casino, Looky’s Lounge and Looky’s Darts have been created in tribute, lively spaces filled with fun, laughter and friendship, just as Lucas would have wanted.
And it’s brilliant in there. A proper community feel.
In only two years, Looky’s Aid has grown into a charity that is making a tangible difference.
With the support of hundreds of islanders, from marathon runners and mountain climbers to schools, clubs, societies and businesses, the charity has raised vital funds for young people facing adversity.
So far, Looky’s Aid has been able to support four young people living with bereavement or disability, partner with The Children’s Centre, Bridge the Gap IoM, and the Youth Motor Project to help deliver mentoring and community programmes.
And the work is only just beginning.
Later this month, on September 28, Lucas’s siblings and family members, Bradley, Neve, Connor and Brett, will take on the Loch Ness Marathon, running 26 miles in Lucas’s honour and, true to the motto, giving it LOADS every step of the way.
Lucas’s father, Brett Martin, has led by example.
In January this year, aged 65, Brett did something he never imagined possible – climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.
Battling thin air, freezing conditions and fatigue, Brett reached the summit with a group of close friends.
It was a gruelling but deeply meaningful challenge, completed in memory of his son.
‘That was for Lucas,’ Brett said afterwards. ‘If he could see us, I know he’d be laughing, cheering us on and telling us to keep going.’
Lucas’s passing was devastating, but even in the midst of grief, his family acted with courage and purpose.
By sharing his story publicly, they raised awareness of meningitis symptoms, awareness that has already saved lives here on the Isle of Man.
In early 2024, Charlie Briars from Ballasalla recognised the warning signs in her husband Craig after reading an article about Lucas.
Craig fell ill shortly after returning from a family holiday. Initially dismissing it as a bug, his condition worsened, with severe headaches, neck pain and vomiting.
Charlie remembered Lucas’s story and called an ambulance. Doctors confirmed Craig was suffering from bacterial meningitis. Thanks to early action, he survived.
‘I couldn’t get Lucas’s story out of my head,’ Charlie said. ‘Reading about what happened to him made me pick up the phone. It saved Craig’s life.’
For Brett and his family, hearing this was bittersweet but comforting:
‘Nothing can ever compensate for the loss of Lucas, but knowing his story has saved another life gives us strength.’
Lucas’s legacy extends even further.
Before his illness, he had signed up to become an organ donor and had encouraged his friends to do the same. Following his passing, his liver and kidneys were donated to three people in desperate need.
Brett explained: ‘As things stand, Lucas has saved at least one life and improved two others through organ donation. It’s hard to put into words what that means to us. Our loss is unimaginable, but to know others are alive because of him brings consolation.’
Two years may have passed, but for those who knew Lucas, the grief is still raw. Yet so too is the pride.
He was here for just 21 years, but in that time, he lived with an energy and kindness that continues to ripple outward.
His family shared a line they once read that sums up Lucas perfectly: ‘If you’re standing on ice, you might as well dance.’ Lucas danced. He lived with joy, generosity and determination.
That spirit is carried forward every time someone pulls on a pair of running shoes for Looky’s Aid, every time a young person receives support through the charity, and every time someone recognises the symptoms of meningitis because of the awareness his story has created.
Brett and the family know that raising awareness is vital. ‘Meningitis is an invisible killer,’ Brett said.
‘It doesn’t care if you’re young, strong and healthy like Lucas.
‘The more people who hear our story, the better the chance that someone, somewhere, might recognise the signs and save a life. That’s why we have to keep talking about it, no matter how painful it is.’
Lucas Martin’s legacy is not just in the bar that bears his name, or the cherry blossoms on display in his honour, or the tattoo his mum now wears proudly after once hating the idea.
His true legacy lies in the love, optimism, ambition, determination and selflessness he showed – qualities now being passed on through Looky’s Aid.
A life full of kindness and determination and a charity making a difference.