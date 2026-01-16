The Isle of Man arts community is mourning the loss of much-loved tenor Michael Corkhill, following his sad passing at the age of 76 last week.
Tributes from the organisers of the Manx Musix Festival [The Guild] have described him as a remarkable performer and cherished member of the Manx music and theatre scene.
His voice, warmth and generosity of spirit left a lasting impression on audiences and fellow performers alike.
A familiar and celebrated figure at the Isle of Man Guild, Michael was considered an integral part of the ‘Guild family’ and appeared in a wide range of classes over many years, both as a soloist and in ensembles.
He regularly qualified for the prestigious Cleveland Medal Final, earning admiration not only for his vocal ability but also for his infectious enthusiasm and encouragement of others.
One of Michael’s most memorable Guild moments came in 2010, when he competed head-to-head with his daughter Victoria in the Cleveland Final.
Renowned for his versatility, Michael balanced powerful classical repertoire with lighter, entertaining pieces, always receiving enthusiastic applause.
His performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Take a Pair of Sparkling Eyes at the Guild, held at the Gaiety Theatre, remains legendary.
Not only did he win the class, but the adjudicator remarked that ‘you wouldn’t hear a better D-flat anywhere’.
Michael was equally celebrated for his humour and camaraderie.
Audiences fondly recall his comic turn in the Ladies’ Voice Trio, alongside his brother Gary and Simon Fletcher, performing Three Little Maids - a performance so entertaining that the adjudicator awarded them first place despite the obvious novelty.
Despite enduring poor health for more than a decade, he continued to perform with courage, determination and joy.
Above all, he will be remembered as a gifted singer, devoted family man and a kind, encouraging presence whose smile and voice will forever echo through the island’s musical life.
A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Peter's Church, Onchan, this Friday, January 23 at 1pm.