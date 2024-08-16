A partner at a Douglas accountancy firm has been named one of the 2024 eprivateclient Crown Dependencies NextGen Leaders.
Andrew Dixon, of Athol Street-based Moore Dixon, is on the list which was open to private client advisory professionals, including private client tax, trust, dispute resolution, and family lawyers, accountants, and trustees from the Isle of Man, Jersey, or Guernsey.
It aims to ‘showcase the rising stars and future leaders within the global private wealth sector, highlighting those who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication in their respective fields’.
With years of experience in financial services, Andrew has worked with a wide range of industries, including local and international manufacturing, shipping, agriculture, distribution, banks, pensions, and stock exchange-listed clients.
Beyond his client responsibilities, Andrew leads and mentors qualified staff and students and is an integral part of the firm's relationship management implementation project and ISO 9001 reaccreditation programme.
His dedication to improvement and quality assurance has significantly contributed to the firm's success in maintaining high standards of service delivery.
A spokesperson for Moore Dixon added: ‘Congratulations to Andrew on being recognised as a leading professional in the private client advisory sector.
‘We are always proud when our people succeed and are recognised for their talents and hard work, and everyone in the firm is thrilled for him to receive this prestigious accolade.
‘His inclusion on eprivateclient's Crown Dependencies NextGen Leaders list is very well deserved.’