Eve Aycock of M&P Legal was commissioned as an advocate at a ceremony before the First Deemster His Honour Deemster Andrew Corlett recently.
This follows her two-year training period at the Douglas law firm.
Eve will now be working in M&P’s litigation department conducting a wide range of dispute related work.
She has a special interest in environmental law having obtained a Masters in global environment and climate change law at Edinburgh University as part of her legal training.
A former pupil of King William’s College, Eve has studied law in various jurisdictions including Netherlands, Australia and Britain.
She passed her Isle of Man bar exams at the first attempt and during her training she won the Isle of Man Law Society’s George Johnson Law Prize with an essay on the interaction of the Manx legal system and protection of the island’s environment.
Last year Eve was among the winners in the Isle of Man’s 30 under 30, organised by Gef.im, which celebrates the island’s emerging generation of future leaders. She stated: ‘I am honoured to be admitted to the Manx Bar and look forward to taking on more responsibility as I gain further experience.’
Her principal at M&P Legal, advocate Damian Molyneux, said: ‘Eve has shown great ambition in the practice of law and is particularly interested in environmental law which is likely to gather pace as more litigation ensues.’