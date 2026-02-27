Institute of Director Isle of Man is celebrating International Women’s Day on Thursday (March 5) by hosting an evening with Nicole Stott, retired NASA astronaut and engineer, and co-founder of the Space for Art Foundation.
Sponsored by Appleby, Crowe Isle of Man, and Zurich (Isle of Man), the event will also raise funds for charity Love Tech.
Tickets for the event at The Claremont Hotel are sold out, but anyone interested in attending can request their name be added to a waiting list by emailing [email protected]
Claire Milne, partner at Appleby and co-founder of Love Tech, said: ‘Appleby is delighted to support this year’s International Women’s Day Celebratory Dinner.
‘It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together and recognise the achievements of women across our community.
‘We’re especially looking forward to the discussion led by keynote speaker Nicole Stott, whose unique perspective will bring something truly special to the evening.
‘As a co-founder of Love Tech, I am delighted that the IoD is supporting the charity, helping it continue its work across the island to encourage girls and young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths. What a wonderful role model Nicole is for the young people of our island.’
Crowe Isle of Man LLC managing director Phaedra Bird: ‘Crowe Isle of Man is proud to support the Institute of Directors International Women’s Day dinner for a second year, an event that brings our community together to champion opportunity, inclusion and progress.
‘Supporting initiatives that elevate women across the island aligns with our values, and we are pleased to contribute to an event that encourages meaningful dialogue and recognises the achievements of women in our community.’
Chief executive of Zurich International Life Robert Hartnett added: ‘At Zurich, we believe progress happens when communities unite for meaningful causes.
‘Which is why we are thrilled to sponsor the dinner - bringing together our business community to foster inclusion, encourage innovation, and help shape a brighter, more equitable future for everyone.’