Manx Care has confirmed that Clear Pharmacy will close its Victoria Road branch in Douglas, with the final day of trading set for Thursday, April 2.
The company has described the decision as an operational one, based on its own business considerations.
In a statement, Clear Pharmacy said the move is part of broader operational planning and is not related to patient demand or service issues.
Manx Care emphasised that ensuring continued access to pharmacy services remains a priority for patients in Douglas.
Clear Pharmacy operates several other branches locally, including sites in Braddan, Douglas and Onchan, and patients will be supported to transfer prescriptions and ongoing care as smoothly as possible.
In addition to the closure, Clear Pharmacy has confirmed that its St Paul’s Square branch in Ramsey and Church Road branch in Port Erin will no longer open on Saturdays from March 14, 2026.
Both branches will continue their usual Monday to Friday opening hours.
Patients requiring advice or assistance during this transition are encouraged to speak directly with Clear Pharmacy staff, who will be available to help with prescription transfers, queries about ongoing treatment, and any other concerns.
Manx Care said it is working closely with the pharmacy to ensure that patients continue to receive uninterrupted care, particularly for those with ongoing medication needs.
While the closure of the Victoria Road branch will affect the local community, Clear Pharmacy and Manx Care have stressed that other branches remain open and will continue to provide the full range of services during the week.
Anyone with questions about the changes, including prescription transfers or opening hours at other branches, is advised to contact Clear Pharmacy directly for guidance.
You can find out more about the island’s pharmacy services at www.gov.im/categories/health-and-wellbeing/pharmacy-services