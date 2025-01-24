Douglas law firm M&P Legal has made a new appointment to its board of directors.
Manx advocate Lorcan O’Mahony is now a director of the company having joined the firm as an associate in May 2023.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Lorcan has worked in private legal practice and industry in the island and has worked in various areas which include company/commercial law, employment law, litigation and cryptocurrency advice.
‘Lorcan attended St Ninian’s High School and then graduated with his legal qualifications from the University of Central Lancashire.
‘He was admitted as a Manx advocate in 2017 and during his post qualification years he has worked as in-house counsel for a prominent trust and corporate service provider as well as working in private practice.
‘He is also known in the island’s music and theatre scene, as lead singer of The Ed Miller Band, on the Gaiety Theatre stage, and more recently turning his hand to classical singing – gaining a place in last year’s Cleveland Medal final at the Guild.
Lorcan said: ‘I am really pleased to become a director.
‘Since joining I have been very impressed with the firm’s focus on the individual; both in respect of clients and colleagues.
‘Through encouraging the maintenance of a healthy work/life balance, support for family life, and encouragement and trust in our work, M&P is a great company to be a part of.
‘That strength then follows through in our focus on our clients, with high standards and efficiency. I am really looking forward to helping take the firm further forward together with my management colleagues.’
M&P Legal managing director John Aycock added: ‘Lorcan has been a great addition to the practice; he gets both the needs of clients and the commerciality of running a business.
‘Clients really like working with him as he has seen both sides of our job having worked in private practice and in industry.’