Members of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were recently recognised for their dedication and service during the annual Presentation of Long Service and Special Awards, hosted by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer at Government House.
The ceremony, described as a family occasion, opened with a welcome from His Excellency, followed by remarks from chief fire officer (CFO) Mark Christian, who thanked family members for their ongoing support of those serving in the fire service.
The first awards presented were four Illuminated Addresses, given to three former retained firefighters and one former station officer. Among them was former retained firefighter Cliodhna Swales, recognised as the longest-serving female firefighter in the island.
Deputy chief fire officer John Murtagh then introduced the recipients of the Long Service and Good Conduct Awards, which honour those with 20 years or more of service. Clasps for over 30 years of service were also awarded to CFO Mark Christian and station officer Chris Blatcher.
Several special awards followed. The Spirit of the Service Award went to station officer Murray Halsall, while sub officer Nicholas Hays received the Fundraising Initiative of the Year Award for completing the Parish Walk in full firefighting kit, including breathing apparatus.
Ramsey Station was then named Fire Crew of the Year for its handling of a recent tragic incident.
Temporary assistant divisional officer Steven Quayle received the Project of the Year Award for his work on contaminants, and the True Unsung Hero Award was presented to John Smith, who arrived late to the event after attending an emergency call-out.
The evening concluded with His Excellency expressing gratitude to all firefighters and their families for their continued service and commitment to the community.