In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the Arts Council’s creative sector sessions.
Over the past four months, the sessions have brought island creatives together for six vibrant evenings of learning, connection and inspiration.
Designed to give the island’s creative community practical tools and the chance to network, these free events have proven just how much energy and talent we have right here at home.
We launched in July with a session led by yours truly on social media marketing for creatives, where I had the pleasure of sharing tips for growing authentic engagement online, demystifying the dos and don’ts of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and how to make the most out of driving organic engagement.
Next up, we dove into understanding copyright and intellectual property, welcoming illustrator professor Jo Davies and artist and illustrator Juan Moore.
From licensing and protecting your work to navigating the ever-shifting sands of generative AI, the pair shared stories, hard-earned wisdom, and strategies every creative should know.
Session three, local creative businesses and their journeys, shone a spotlight on the stories behind some of the island’s well-known creative ventures.
Hosted by Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and the arts, this discussion offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at the entrepreneurial journeys, hard lessons, and triumphs of running creative businesses in the island from Jack Doyle (Sound Records), Molly Wade (Albion Knitwear), and Laura and Dave Rowles (Mannin Music).
Logistics for event planning saw seasoned organisers Andy Saunders (Quid’s Inn, Event Management Solutions, Mann Made Festival) and Barry Fearon (Dark Horse Festival, Mannifest) sharing behind-the-scenes stories of building events from the ground up.
The main takeaway? Start small, keep learning, and let local support help you grow.
The penultimate event, Sustaining a Creative Career on the Isle of Man, brought together artist and host Grainney Sheard (Little Moot Studio) with panellists Ealish Hunt (Sneaky Weasel), Kate Summerville, and Claire Pearse (Element Isle).
They talked openly about creative blocks, the challenges of working as female entrepreneurs, and the inspiration they find in Manx life.
Finally, we wrapped up the season with local creative funding schemes, giving attendees a rare opportunity to hear directly from the people behind some of the island’s main funding streams: Martyn Cain (Isle of Man Arts Council), Becky McSevney and Breesha Maddrell (Culture Vannin), and Jane Hall (Business Isle of Man).
Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and arts, said: ‘The conversations, practical advice, and shared experiences have revealed the depth of skills and experience within our creative community, and how important it is to offer these events for free so they’re accessible to everyone.
‘We’re proud to support the development of the creative sector and embrace a spirit of learning, generosity and collaboration across the island, and we hope these sessions become a regular highlight for Manx creatives.’
As the season comes to a close, the Isle of Man Arts Council extends its thanks to every speaker, guest and attendee who helped make the sessions such a success.