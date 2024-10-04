The Treasury is seeking candidates with the skills and experience to make an important contribution to the island’s reputation as a well-regulated international finance centre.
Applications are currently being invited to join the board of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, with the new appointments becoming effective early in 2025.
The role provides an opportunity to work with board colleagues and senior executives to set the strategic direction of the authority and ensure it remains well positioned to support a dynamic industry.
The board oversees the authority’s work to fulfil its regulatory objectives of protecting consumers, reducing financial crime and maintaining confidence in the island’s finance sector.
Board members bring a wealth of international business, regulatory, financial services and wider commercial experience to the organisation in multiple disciplines.
Applications are encouraged from individuals, whether on or off-island, who can demonstrate a strong track record of professional achievement and the necessary attributes to support the delivery of the authority’s remit across a wide range of sectors.
The authority is seeking to build out its regulatory strategy and policymaking experience, while a sound understanding of one or more of the following areas is desirable:
- Technology and innovation
- Financial management/accounting and restructuring
- Senior level experience in legal/enforcement matters in a regulatory environment
- Financial services regulation/oversight
- Expertise in AML/CFT and asset recovery
Members of the authority’s board, with the exception of the chief executive, are appointed by Treasury, subject to the approval of Tynwald.
An information pack setting out the role profile, responsibilities and person specification, as well as the expected time commitment and remuneration, is available on the Isle of Man Government website.
Lillian Boyle, chair of the authority’s board, said: ‘It’s important for the Board to have a broad and complementary skill set, and to be able to work collaboratively to provide effective oversight of the authority’s work.
‘It’s a diverse and interesting role and I would encourage people who feel they have the right skills, enthusiasm and commitment to contact Treasury for further information.’
The closing date for applications is 11.59pm on Monday, October 21.