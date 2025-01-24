Mark Rutherford is the new chief executive offiver of the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission.
Mr Rutherford’s role is to oversee and maintain the island’s regulatory standards for gambling and medicinal cannabis and ensure the integrity, transparency, and effectiveness of the island's regulatory framework.
Having worked within the commission for 15 years, Mr Rutherford’s experience also includes time in the income tax division before joining the GSC as director of policy and legislation.
Acting chair of the GSC, David Butterworth said: ‘I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mark as chief executive.
‘His transition into this role comes at a crucial time, ensuring we uphold the highest standards of transparency and protection while adapting to the sector’s evolving challenges.
‘With his extensive experience and clear vision for continuous improvement, Mark is a valuable asset who is committed to strengthening our regulatory approach.’
Mr Rutherford said: ‘I am grateful to the GSC board for their confidence in me as CEO.
‘I have lived and worked in the island in both private and public sectors and my role as a public servant has been dedicated to serving the Isle of Man.
‘I am committed to ensuring the effective, transparent and secure regulation of gambling and medicinal cannabis here in the island.
‘There is an important opportunity to strengthen the island’s defences against financial crime and I am embarking on an ambitious programme of reform to reinforce the powers we have to supervise and regulate the gambling sector.
‘It is imperative that we continue to review and adapt our approach to stay aligned with evolving challenges, including the emerging risks and typologies arising from particular markets.
‘I shall be examining those threats closely to ensure that our systems remain alert and that the island maintains its reputation as a respected destination for good business.
‘I will also be further expanding our international cooperation and domestic inter-agency working and the GSC will continue to play its part in the network of authorities that detect and disrupt criminal activity in the island.
‘It is vital that we maintain alignment with the international standards’ requirements for combatting financial crime as they continue to be evolve.’
‘Over the last 25 years the island has built a global reputation as a high-quality regulatory regime for eGaming and we have seen the sector grow and diversify.
‘I am keen that we support responsible growth in this important sector and we license quality operators who share our values of safety and fairness.’
Mr Rutherford’s appointment has been welcomed by Department for Enterprise executive agency, Digital Isle of Man.
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive officer, said: ‘I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mark.
‘The Isle of Man’s eGaming sector has experienced remarkable growth over the past 25 years, becoming home to a thriving, skilled community.
‘A key driver of this success is the global reputation the GSC has built, positioning the island as a leading jurisdiction for credible gambling licensing and protection.
‘Mark’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment.
‘Effective and robust regulation is crucial to maintaining the integrity of our digital economy and ensuring the island remains competitive in the global market.’