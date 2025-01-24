Charlotte Lewis has been appointed as group chief compliance officer and member of the executive committee at International Financial Group Limited (IFGL).
Charlotte is a chartered accountant and brings more than 15 years of experience working in the financial services sector with a broad range of experience gained from her both her time in practice at Deloitte, and in industry as head of financial reporting at Manx Telecom. Latterly, she was the lead advisory and assurance director for Deloitte Isle of Man.
IFGL’s Group chief risk officer Sue-Ann Ind said: ‘I’m so pleased to welcome Charlotte to our leadership team.
‘Charlotte’s experience and expertise are key assets for our business because she brings a global perspective and an appreciation of strategic opportunities and challenges.
‘She will be responsible for setting a clear strategy for IFGL in terms of compliance and conduct, bringing fresh perspectives to protecting our business, delivering excellent customer outcomes and continuing to embrace regulatory change.’
Charlotte added: ‘The opportunity to join a growing and ambitious organisation based in the island was very attractive to me.
‘There is already a well-embedded compliance culture within the business, and I am looking forward to using both my strategic and technical skills to support the business growth whilst further strengthening the control environment we have in place to comply with an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.
‘I have a huge amount to learn but I have a very strong team around me and I am excited about the challenge.’
Charlotte grew up in Derbyshire and moved to the island in 2012, with her now husband, Jamie. She has two young sons aged six and three.
Outside of work, Charlotte enjoys playing the piano and spending time outdoors.
IFGL offer investment, savings, trust and tax-planning services and is based in Braddan.