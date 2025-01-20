The Isle of Man is at a pivotal moment as artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries worldwide. How can Manx businesses adapt to harness AI's potential and maintain relevance in an increasingly competitive and dynamic landscape?
Globally, AI is undergoing a critical transformation. The UK government recently announced long-term national objectives to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI, alongside updates to its AI Strategy, including a significant investment programme. Projections suggest AI could boost the UK economy by £47 billion annually over the next decade. Highlighting its importance, Kier Starmer described AI as “the defining opportunity of our generation.”
Notably, the UK government projects that AI could increase national productivity by 1.5%, highlighting the significant impact this technology can have on the broader economy.
The Isle of Man is well-positioned to harness AI’s transformative potential, with sectors like law, finance, and retail already experiencing measurable benefits. By embracing AI, the island can lead in innovation and growth, as many local businesses are already leveraging the technology to streamline processes and enhance productivity.
Arron Clague from local business, Viking Office Systems, highlights how AI is already making a difference on the Isle of Man: "AI is enabling local companies to streamline their operations and enhance productivity. We’ve seen first-hand how AI-powered tools can unlock efficiency improvements that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago."
AI is revolutionising business operations by automating repetitive tasks, enhancing communication channels, and providing valuable insights through customer behaviour analysis.
However, unlocking these benefits requires a willingness to learn and adapt. Chris Kissack of Acclaim Insights emphasises the importance of accessibility: "[It’s] about positioning the Island as a leader in delivering accessible AI education. The real strength of this approach is that it’s for everyone, regardless of tech skills, and anyone who attends AI training sessions immediately see the benefits of AI."
The Isle of Man is championing a people- and community-focused approach to AI through Digital Isle of Man’s "Activate AI" programme, launched in 2024. Phase 1 engaged nearly 1,000 participants in AI training sessions within the first six months, empowering businesses and individuals with the skills to leverage AI effectively. Recognised as a finalist in last year’s Awards for Excellence, the programme is now raising the bar for 2025.
Brian Gallagher, CEO of LEMA Logic, notes: “We are excited to move from last year’s AI awareness training to this year’s action-oriented sessions, where we not only teach the practical steps to integrate powerful AI tools into your business but also showcase how our AI solution service can help you achieve a fast return on investment.”
Building on this success, Activate AI has entered its second phase, offering business-focused free AI training sessions and a free AI Solution Service. This service enables Manx businesses to identify specific challenges and collaborate with Isle of Man industry experts, known as 'Activation Partners,' to trial tailored AI solutions.
By addressing unique needs, Activation Partners are ensuring businesses of all sizes and sectors have access to the tools and guidance required for seamless AI integration.
Through this initiative, businesses can explore AI-driven growth opportunities, submit problem statements, and work with partners such as Acclaim, Archit3ct, LEMA Logic, Viking Office Systems, and Webstartiom. These collaborations are designed to develop and test bespoke AI solutions, helping organisations navigate the safe and effective use of AI in 2025 and beyond.
Businesses seeking to explore AI solutions can access expert guidance, comprehensive training, and personalised support through Activate AI. For more information, visit digitalisleofman.com/activateai.