With Christmas over, many retailers will be taking stock to see of the festive period has helped them survive another year.
Since internet shopping really took off in the mid-2000s and the rise of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, high street stores have been in a real battle.
The economic crash of 2008 left them reeling and now many have not been able to recover from the Covid pandemic of five years ago.
We have taken a look at some of the retailers that have closed in the last year with almost all local, independent businesses.
Here is a list of some of the stores that have closed since the start of 2024.
Gaslight Gift Shop
The gift shop has announced plans to shut at the end of this month.
The store on Malew Street in Castletown confirmed January 31 will be its last day of trading.
In a statement online, owner Sheree Bolleurs said: ‘I’m so sorry to say that I will be closing my shop on Friday, January 31 for the last time.
‘Thank you to all the people who have tried to support me whenever possible.
‘All stock in the shop will be on sale and we will be working our winter hours of 11 am to 3pm, Monday to Friday and 10-2 on Saturday.’
The Boredroom
The Boredroom, based in Strand Street, Douglas, will be closing its doors for the final time on January 25 and has blamed the challenging retail landscape in the island.
In the summer, the store asked customers to fill in a questionnaire to try and gain a deeper understanding of retail habits on the island with owner Laurence Crookall determined not to join the list of Manx businesses closing.
Sadly, he has been unable to avoid shutting the doors and has announced there is now a closing down sale.
Posting on Facebook, he said: ‘The past 12–18 months have been incredibly challenging.
‘The retail landscape on the island makes it an almost impossible challenge for an independent business to survive and we’ve had to face reality and accept that our journey has unfortunately come to an end.
‘While we wish this wasn’t the end of the road for Boredroom the reality is that retail is only going to get harder on the island. If you have the opportunity, please support any local businesses that you can.’
Simpsons
The long-serving and well-known hardware and bicycle store in Peel announced in October 2024 it was closing by the end of the year due to owner Stuart Hardingham retiring.
Simpsons has been a permanent fixture on Michael Street since 2005, later relocating to a larger building only a few doors down in 2015. It sold hardware appliances, bicycles, and outdoor equipment.
Looney's
The renowned department store in Ramsey closed down in April 2024.
The Parliament Street retailer announced the closure on its Facebook page and admitted it had been a ‘difficult decision’ to cease trading.
In the post, the owners thanked their dedicated staff and all of their customers for their loyalty and continued support throughout the years.
Looneys had been operating for the last 85 years and was described as a an ‘iconic business’.
Sight Matters VIP store
The Sight Matters VIP store in Strand Street closed on December 21 after almost a decade. As well as raising vital funds for the charity, it also helped raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with sight loss on the island.
Posting on its website, the charity said: ‘The VIP Store has been more than just a shop — it has been a hub of support and connection, while providing a place for people to find pre-loved treasures and unique items.
‘Most importantly, it has helped spread awareness of the challenges faced by those living with sight loss on our island.
‘Despite our best efforts, the rising costs of running the store mean it is no longer sustainable to continue its operation.’
Erin News
The owner of the Port Erin news agents announced in January they were stepping away from the business.
In an online statement this morning, Erin News said: 'We would like to thank you for your support and custom since we bought Erin News. It has been very much appreciated. We have however, made the difficult decision to leave the business and are hoping to find someone to take over the shop and the delivery round.’
Ayre Mowers
The outdoor equipment store announced it was shutting its doors in April 2024 after 25 years.
The Sulby store specialised in selling, servicing and repairing mowers and stocked a wide range of power and garden tools.
In a statement issued online, owner Andy Brew said: 'I would like to take this opportunity to genuinely thank all of our customers over the last 25 years for their business/support and friendships.
‘In the first six months we saw an exponential rise in sales. Then the pandemic hit, from which we have not recovered.
‘Footfall has virtually stopped as the dependence on the internet has become the norm.
‘Also the price benchmark of shipping to the island is now exorbitant. Also we've seen rent increases of 14% - and so on!"
Fargher’s Newsagent
One of Onchan’s best known stores is set to vanish from the high street next month.
Fargher’s Newsagent on Main Road has been ever-present since the 1920s although in recent years its role as a shop has been reduced and never fully recovered after the Covid pandemic.
But now the shop is set to fully close and has been sold which marks the end of an era. The new owners hope to turn into a private home.
However, one of the newsagent’s most crucial services will remain as Fargher’s will continue to deliver newspapers in the area.
In a letter to customers, Graham Fargher said: ‘It is with mixed emotions we announce the closure of one of Onchan’s oldest and most cherished shops.
‘After decades of service to the village, the building has now been sold and the new owners intend to convert the premises back to a private residence. The last day of trading will be February 1 (2025).
‘But there is one part of the business that remains steadfast – our famous newspaper deliveries and this is a tradition we are committed to continue into the future.’
Thrive Farms
A farmer's shop in Ramsey closed in July after just five months.
The business - which opened in February - took to Facebook to announce its shop on Bourne Place would close.
It said a challenging growing season left crops significantly behind schedule and running a physical shop ‘became unsustainable’.
Detailing & Accessory World Ltd
Just this week, the store announced it was closing on Friday, January 31.
The business said on Facebook: ‘Being an independent trader on the island is extremely difficult at present so after 51 years in the motor trade on the island we have decided to call it a day.
‘From February 1, Motaworld will be your go to place for all your detailing requirements.
‘We would like to thank all our customers that came with us on this crazy detailing ride over the last 13 years.’