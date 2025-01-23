Isle of Man haulage company Manx Independent carriers has been bought out by Trade Distribution Limited.
Founded in 1985, Manx Independent Carriers (MIC) has provided a wide range of international services such as express parcels and major freight, while Trade Distribution Limited (TDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Heron and Brearley Group, also provides freight import and export services to more than 200 customers on and off the island.
Vic van den Heever, managing director of TDL, said: ‘As complementary businesses in logistics, we also share the same customer-driven ethos and so this is a perfect fit for us.
‘Together, we provide the complete transport solution for the Isle of Man with a full portfolio of services and a more robust solution for our customers, with anything from temperature-controlled transfers, to parcels and large scale freight.
‘I particularly welcome the peerless experience and knowledge of the MIC team led by Michael Coleman into our business. We’re all very excited about the future.’
Chairman and co-founder of MIC, John Quaye, said: ‘As we commence our 40th year, the time felt right to look at our next chapter.
‘I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far. When we opened our doors on November 4, 1985, we had a team of three staff and a small handful of customers. Today we have over 130 people and a delivery fleet that comprises more than 80 vehicles.
‘Under the new ownership of TDL, I think we will go from strength to strength.’
Mark Crowther, chairman of the Heron and Brearley Group, added: ‘Above all, we are delighted that MIC will remain under Manx ownership.
‘The business had received serious interest from UK operators, but we were determined to retain ownership of this important community business here on the Isle of Man.’