University College Isle of Man (UCM) will be hosting a post-exam results guidance event on Monday, September 1.
It is designed to help anyone feeling uncertain about their next steps after receiving their GCSE, A Level or equivalent exam results.
Held at UCM’s Homefield Road campus, the event will run during two sessions between 10am to 12pm and 2pm to 4pm.
Principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘We understand how stressful exam results days can be, especially when outcomes differ from expectations.
‘Whether students had plans to continue their education or enter employment, results can shift those plans—and we’re here to help them explore all available options.’
Throughout the day, UCM’s applications team, student services, careers advisor, and lecturing staff will be available to provide advice and guidance.