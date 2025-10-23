Matt McCluney has been appointed to lead the Manx Telecom Group’s dedicated datacentre division.
Isle of Man Data Centre provides cloud hosting and disaster-recovery services to organisations across the UK and internationally.
Talking about the appointment, a spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Matt brings more than 25 years of expertise in data centres and managed services.
‘Starting his career in IT procurement before moving into colocation (when a business places its own IT hardware, such as servers and storage, in a shared, third-party data centre facility) in the mid-1990s.
‘Matt went on to lead hosting and outsourcing projects through a series of major mergers and acquisitions, and later helped launch Datum, transforming it from a portable cabin start-up into one of the UK’s most respected colocation providers.’
Matt added: ‘I’m hugely excited about the opportunity here.
‘The Isle of Man Data Centre is a world-class facility backed by Manx Telecom’s rock-solid network and engineering pedigree. My focus will be taking that message to enterprises, partners, consultants and property specialists across London, Manchester and beyond.’
In his new role Matt will lead the push to expand the Isle of Man Data Centre’s presence across the UK, building relationships with enterprise customers and partners while promoting the full range of Manx Telecom services.
The firm says the Isle of Man Data Centre is a tier three datacentre that offers secure, highly resilient colocation and hosting in a politically stable and well-regulated jurisdiction.
The spokesperson added: ‘With multiple off-island fibre routes and carrier-grade infrastructure powered by Manx Telecom, it delivers the low-latency connectivity, 24/7 monitoring and ISO 27001-certified security that modern businesses demand.
‘Its energy-efficient design also supports organisations looking to meet their sustainability goals while protecting their most important digital assets.’