Island charity Sight Matters is once again teaming up with Douglas law firm Callin Wild for ‘Will Writing Month’ this November.
The initiative offers people the chance to have their will professionally written at a reduced rate while supporting the charity’s work with people who are blind or visually impaired.
Throughout November, Callin Wild will prepare single wills for £200 plus VAT, or a couples’ wills for £300 plus VAT.
Half of each fee will be donated directly to Sight Matters, helping fund its services across the Isle of Man.
Writing a will ensures that your assets are distributed according to your wishes, giving peace of mind and security to your loved ones.
Without one, the law decides how your estate is divided, which may not reflect your personal circumstances.
Appointments can be made directly with Callin Wild by calling 623195 or by emailing [email protected]. Clients simply need to mention the ‘Sight Matters Will Writing Scheme’ when booking to benefit from the offer.
Peter Marshall, fundraising and marketing lead at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Callin Wild for Will Writing Month.
‘It’s a practical and positive way to plan for the future, while also supporting people across the island who live with sight loss.
‘This is a fantastic opportunity to get a professional will at a reduced price and to support an island charity at the same time.’
Based in Onchan, Sight Matters is the trading arm of Manx Blind Welfare Service (registered charity number 132).
It has looked after the interests of people with serious sight loss in the Isle of Man since 1936. Today, it provides a wide range of services tailored to the blind and visually impaired community’s needs.