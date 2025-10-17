Canaccord Wealth has made three key strategic hires as it launches a new wealth planning service in the island.
For the first time, the Douglas firm now offers fully integrated wealth management: investment management, wealth planning, and stockbroking.
The wealth planning service specialises in retirement planning, pension consolidation, financial protection and cashflow modelling.
It is designed to support both island residents and those relocating to the Isle of Man, particularly in light of ongoing uncertainty around UK tax policy.
Leading the new offering is Sandra Cardwell, head of wealth planning.
Sandra brings more than 30 years’ experience in financial services, including senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Edgewater Associates.
She has worked extensively with high-net-worth clients and international offices, delivering tailored financial planning solutions across a broad range of needs.
Sandra is joined by Paul Warburton, wealth planning director, who has more than 25 years’ experience in private banking, investment strategy and corporate financial solutions.
Paul previously led client proposition development at Edgewater Associates and before that was a private banker at Coutts & Co.
Denise Walton joins as wealth planning officer, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in financial services and supporting wealth planning operations.
The Athol Street company’s head of wealth management Tom Richards said: ‘This is a significant milestone for Canaccord Wealth.
‘For the first time, we’re able to offer clients in the Isle of Man a fully integrated wealth management service, combining wealth planning, portfolio management and stockbroking under one roof.
‘With the addition of Sandra, Paul and Denise, we’re bringing deep local expertise and a highly personalised approach to help clients navigate key financial decisions with confidence.’