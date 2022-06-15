New lease holder takes over Sunset Lakes cafe

A new catering company is now running Sunset Lakes cafe in Peel .

Isle of Man business Calwin Catering Limited are the new lease holders for the cafe, which is part of a site that houses four holiday cottages and has lakes for anglers.

The company also operates Ballacregga bar and restaurant in Laxey, after taking it over late last year.

Describing Sunset Lakes as the ‘epitome of a hidden gem’, its director Paul Lewin said: ‘Sunset Lakes in Peel is a perfect addition to our business.

‘It fits perfectly with our companies relaxed dining ethos. It is a perfect location to escape from your busy life where the kids have space to play in our safe, secure play park, while you relax on the terrace.

‘We are also happy to introduce Kyle Shimmin as general manager. Kyle has hit the ground running and built a team ready to deliver the business goals.’

Mark Callow, director and executive chef, added: ‘You can be assured that we will be serving the same quality food that we are known for at Ballacregga Cornmill in Laxey.

‘With ever-changing specials, our beautiful core menu and a superb Sunday carvery we have something from for everyone.

‘We are also looking forward to catering and hosting your events.’