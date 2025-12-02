Isle Listen’s mental health education programme for primary-aged pupils has received financial support from the Manx Lottery Trust, helping to secure its delivery for the next two academic years.
The charitable initiative has been awarded £37,332 per year for two years, funding that will enable its team to continue providing sessions in 13 of the 33 primary schools currently participating.
Isle Listen offers mental health education in both primary and secondary schools across the island, delivering interactive and age-appropriate sessions designed to help children and young people understand and manage their wellbeing.
Speaking of the primary schools curriculum, Holly Ramsay, wellbeing facilitator at Isle Listen, said: ‘The sessions we deliver help young people build self-esteem, encourage positive relationships and equip them with practical coping strategies that they can draw upon when managing strong and challenging emotions.
‘Through our presence in schools, we see first-hand how students’ understanding of mental health is growing year on year, and how eager they are to learn how to look after their own wellbeing.’
According to the charity, its programme currently reaches around 95% of the island’s schools. Its sessions are based on evidence-informed psychological practice and are reviewed by Isle Listen’s accredited clinical team.
The activities are intended to build confidence, encourage discussion, and help pupils recognise the importance of looking after their mental health alongside their physical health.
Holly added: ‘Some students are now in their fifth consecutive year of Isle Listen sessions, and have carried the tools and confidence developed over these sessions in primary school into secondary education, supporting the next chapter of their lives. It is such a privilege to be a part of this journey.’
The organisation relies on funding from a range of sources to operate its programme, which it says aims to make conversations about mental health more accessible.
Becks Macnair, education lead at Isle Listen, said: ‘We are thrilled to have received this generous grant from the Manx Lottery Trust.
‘This funding provides financial security for our core service delivery in 13 of our primary schools for the next two years.
‘Donations of this size don’t only give security, but they also enable us to expand and invest further into our services. For example, another recent grant has enabled us to develop special tools and materials for SEND students.
‘Funding permitting, we are also looking ahead to expand our education offering for early years and parent sectors. Thank you to Manx Lottery Trust for supporting our core service of preventative mental health education.’
The Manx Lottery Trust works in collaboration with The National Lottery Community Fund to distribute National Lottery funding to good causes across the Isle of Man.
Sarah Kelly, chair of Manx Lottery Trust, commented: ‘Supporting young people’s wellbeing is vital for a resilient community.
‘This grant will help Isle Listen continue delivering important mental health education in primary schools and make a positive difference across the island.’