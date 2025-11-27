One lesson offered by the charity had a particularly personal impact on the group. Becoming a Woman covers puberty, menstruation, personal safety, boundaries and girls’ rights. Mal said the group had a strong emotional reaction to it. ‘We all struggled with puberty and periods growing up, but we were lucky and we learned about them early. What really shocked us was realising that millions of girls grow up with no explanation at all. Some think their first period means they’re sick or dying.’