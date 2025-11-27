The students took part in Charity Challenge, an annual initiative that asks young people to research, support and advocate for a charity of their choice. The programme aims to help participants build leadership, teamwork and communication skills while increasing understanding of issues affecting vulnerable communities.
For their project, Sofia, Konnie, Faye and Mal chose Education Saves Lives, a charity that provides free lessons on key health and safety topics. Its focus on women’s health resonated strongly with the group, who described the work as ‘extremely important’.
As four young women, they said they felt a particular connection to lessons on breastfeeding, pregnancy, menstruation and human trafficking. ‘The maternal health content really stood out to us because it helps reduce risks linked to early or unsafe pregnancies,’ they said.
During their research, the students said they came to appreciate how closely linked health and education are. Konnie explained that before starting the challenge they often saw them as separate areas, adding: ‘Now we know that a lack of basic health knowledge is a direct consequence of education inequality.’
One lesson offered by the charity had a particularly personal impact on the group. Becoming a Woman covers puberty, menstruation, personal safety, boundaries and girls’ rights. Mal said the group had a strong emotional reaction to it. ‘We all struggled with puberty and periods growing up, but we were lucky and we learned about them early. What really shocked us was realising that millions of girls grow up with no explanation at all. Some think their first period means they’re sick or dying.’
Their research also highlighted the role education plays in tackling global health crises. Sofia pointed to HIV/AIDS treatment, saying: ‘Even though medication is more accessible now, in poorer areas there’s a lack of knowledge about when and how much to take. That can lead to drug resistance. It showed us that a cure is pointless if people don’t have the education to use it properly.’
The students said their A-level subjects helped them engage more fully with the charity’s work. Sociology, geography, health and social care, and biology gave them background knowledge ranging from poverty and disease prevention to social inequalities and global health challenges.
They hope their presentation shows that education is a powerful tool for saving lives and encourages others to support charities such as Education Saves Lives. ‘No one should be denied life-saving information based on where they live,’ they said.
Reflecting on the experience, the group said working together as four close friends improved their confidence, strengthened their ideas and helped them divide the workload effectively, leading to a stronger project.