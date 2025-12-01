A new bill could see Manx schools teach a wider range of religions and philosophical beliefs, rather than focusing predominantly on Christianity.
The Education (Amendment) Bill 2025 is progressing through the House of Keys and is due for its second reading this week. The legislation proposes several changes to the Island’s education framework, including updates to religious education, the creation of new support centres for vulnerable pupils and adjustments to admissions rules.
One of the Bill’s key provisions is the establishment of Alternative Provision Centres for children who cannot safely attend their usual schools, either due to a court order or because they are considered at risk of harming themselves or others. The centres would provide structured education in a controlled environment for those who require it.
The Bill would also give headteachers greater authority to refuse admission if a school is full or if there are concerns about a pupil’s behaviour. In addition, it proposes that education appeal tribunals should operate independently of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC). Another change would require parents to notify DESC annually if they are home-educating their children.
However, the most prominent element of the Bill is its planned change to religious education. The current Education Act states that RE should be ‘wholly or mainly of a broadly Christian character’. The new legislation would remove that requirement and instead allow RE to include other religions and non-religious philosophical convictions or beliefs. The Bill states that teaching should not promote any particular religion.
Last year, DESC consulted the public on the proposed update to Section 12 of the Education Act 2001. The consultation asked: ‘Do you agree/disagree/neither agree nor disagree to the changes to Section 12 of the Education Act 2001 to cover multiple beliefs?’
A total of 387 people responded. Of those, 242 agreed that religious education should include religions other than Christianity. Ninety-seven disagreed, while 48 neither agreed nor disagreed.
Respondents expressed a range of views. One person said the change would be ‘positive for creating an inclusive environment and discussions amongst children and young people’, and that it could ‘spark curiosity for others to learn about different faiths/cultures’.
Another respondent wrote: ‘Amending this clause is overdue. All the major religious and philosophical positions should be taught to allow a proper overview of young people's choices of belief and to ensure better understanding between religions and philosophies.’
Others opposed the change. One comment stated: ‘This is a Christian country and state funded education should reflect this.’
Speaking to Manx Radio earlier this week, DESC Minister Daphne Caine said the current legislation ‘goes back many decades’ and requires RE to be ‘wholly or broadly’ of a Christian character.
She said: ‘In our minds it’s more about religious literacy. It’s not about indoctrinating any particular religion or promoting any particular religion.
‘In a multifaith, multicultural world, it is better fitting our young people for a world they are going to enter to have that breadth of knowledge of all faiths and none.’
Mrs Caine added that RE would still be ‘broadly of a Christian character’, but may also include other religions and philosophical beliefs, reflecting what many schools already teach today.