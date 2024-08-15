University College Isle of Man’s (UCM) has launched a new adult learning course in ‘Enterprise Risk Management’.
The 12-week course will teach attendees to be able to identify and assess risks, use quantitative and qualitative risk analysis techniques, create risk response and mitigation strategies, design and implement risk frameworks and use root-cause analysis.
The course will also look at best practice, regulatory and legal aspects, technology in risk management, crisis management and business continuity planning.
At the end of the course learners will complete a written, graded assessment. Continuing Professional Development credits will be awarded to all participants.
Kerry Birchall, who manages UCM’s adult learning provision added: ‘In all industries risk management is a really important topic, in any role at all levels, everyone has a responsibility for risk.
‘This course will help learners understand and identify risks and give them the tools to manage those risks.’
UCM’s adult learning up-skilling courses are designed to support people and businesses with lifelong learning, whether that’s addressing skills shortages or developing existing skills.
To find out more about the course which begins in mid-September