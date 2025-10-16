A unique new business has launched in South Barrule.
With attractions like Ape Mann, Laser Mayhem and the Coffee Cottage alongside a plantation enjoyed by dog owners and hikers the area near Foxdale has become a well-loved hub for both islanders and visitors.
Dog lover Emma Thompson is adding something new to the mix with her venture, Clean Canines IoM, which launched last week.
Emma explained the latter: ‘It's very important to note that it is not a medicinal treatment. It's got properties in it that repel fleas such as lavender and tea tree oil.
‘It smells amazing. So you can shampoo, condition and then put the flea control on.’
The dryer comes with both low and high settings, which Emma says makes it more comfortable for dogs of all sizes. After a wash, users press the 'disinfect' button to clean the unit before the next person uses it.
Users can choose whether or not to secure their dog in the machine. The cost is £10 for 10 minutes, with other time options available. At present, the machine accepts card and contactless payments only, though Emma is open to accepting cash in the future if there’s demand.
Emma also spoke about how different the experience is for dogs compared to being washed at home.
‘When you're at home, for a lot of dogs, there is a negative association with going in the bath or going in the shower, and they run around the house and they don't want to do it.
‘Whereas the dogs here just get in it and get on with it.
‘They associate it with being on a massive walk in the forest - it doesn't feel like this horrible thing that they have to do that they don't enjoy.’
The idea came from a post Emma saw on Instagram. Being a dog owner herself, she immediately saw the benefit it could bring to the island - especially in a busy, dog-friendly area like South Barrule.
Before launching the project, Emma made sure to check all the requirements for setting up on site.
‘I had to spoke to the Department for Environment, Food and Agriculture to make sure that it was allowed. Then I came to see Carl [Underwood], who owns Coffee Cottage and Laser Mayhem and rents the land from DEFA.
‘I asked Carl about a monthly rent or a potentially profit share. And he just went: “No, you don't need to do any of that. I'm really happy to help you”.
‘He's not asked for anything from me, and we didn't even know each other - he's been so great.’
Emma is working on building a cover to protect the machine from the unpredictable Manx weather. You can find the business on Facebook, where Emma has shared video tutorials for anyone interested in trying the service.