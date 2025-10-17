The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has confirmed it will charter its vessel Ben-my-Chree to the Stena Line this autumn.
The vessel will be on charter between November 4 and December 10, following successful negotiations with the international ferry operator.
The charter agreement, which aligns with the existing Sea Services Agreement, includes a provision allowing IOMSPC to recall the vessel at any time if required to support Isle of Man services.
After the charter concludes, Ben-my-Chree will enter a scheduled drydock maintenance period before returning to provide additional cover for IOMSPC over the Christmas and New Year period.
During the charter, it is expected that Ben-my-Chree will operate on Stena Line routes between Holyhead and Dublin, and Fishguard and Rosslare, depending on operational needs.
IOMSPC operational crew will also be working on the Ben-my-Chree for the duration of the charter.
IOMSPC managing director Brian Thomson commented: ‘I’d like to thank my team for their hard work in securing this charter.
Meanwhile, the company’s new flagship vessel Manxman will continue operating scheduled winter sailings between Heysham and the Isle of Man, along with weekend sailings to Liverpool.
The high-speed craft Manannan will conclude its 2025 season on Sunday, October 26, after which it will enter its winter maintenance layup. Its 2026 service is expected to resume on March 27.
Additionally, the freight vessel Arrow remains on charter to DFDS and continues operating in the Channel Islands. This charter arrangement is set to run until March 2026.