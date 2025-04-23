A fire festival celebrating Celtic and Viking culture is set to return next week with a stacked line-up of events.
The popular Oie Voaldyn, which was launched in 2018, takes place on Peel Beach on Sunday, May 4 after it was cancelled last year due to the lack of a sponsor.
However, organisers agreed a fresh sponsorship deal with Element Isle, a Manx jewellery company based at Tynwald Mills, for the event to ahead again this year.
The festival has traditionally seen large crowds gather on Peel Promenade to celebrate the arrival of the summer complete with bonfires, fireworks and torch light parades.
This year is set to be no different, with a wide range of activities on offer from 2pm to 10pm.
Live music on the Culture Vannin stage will kick off at 2pm, as well as storytelling on the beach and the opening of the ‘Cod and Castle’ craft tent.
From 4pm to 5pm, you can then cheer on the kids as they parade from Fenella Beach to Weatherglass Corner in their finest summer and winter costumes for the ‘Oie Voaldyn Beg’.
At 6pm, attendees will then have the chance to meet the popular characters Fynoderee, Teeval, Tarroo Ushtey and Glashtyn, as well as the Moddey Dhoo.
The traditional Oie Voaldyn Fire Festival will then begin at 9pm, with a fire being lit on Peel Hill to signal the start of the proceedings, as well as a firework display at 10pm to round out the day.
A spokesperson from the festival commented: ‘Growing from the seed of an idea in 2018, the festival continues to flourish with visitors coming from all over the island.
‘The festival is open to all and we hope plenty of people will join in the public procession which follow the core parades of winter and summer.’