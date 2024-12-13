PwC Isle of Man has welcomed 11 new student trainees across its audit and actuarial services teams.
The Douglas professional services firm recruits a number of school/college leavers and graduates each year, with the 2024 intake including nine trainee auditors and two trainee actuaries.
The trainee auditors are Ben Smith, Bjorn Marcus, Emma Leith, Holly Burgess, Jerome Brown, Jonny Callow, Marie Lothian, Ryan Bennett and William Hassall.
Seven are university graduates who studied a range of subjects from ancient history, business management and criminology to economics, history and politics and psychology.
Two trainees are school leavers, one of whom spent a year working full-time after completing sixth form.
A company spokesperson explained: ‘As trainee auditors, they will spend the next few years of their early careers studying for either the ACA (ICAEW) or ACCA accountancy qualifications while working with industry professionals and using the latest technologies to develop their skillsets.
‘A career in audit offers students the opportunity to gain a range of transferable business, personal and technical skills.’
The trainee actuaries are Jade Coates and Sinead Stephens.
Jade is an actuarial science graduate who relocated to the Isle of Man from Cape Town to join PwC Isle of Man.
Sinead studied politics, philosophy and economics before taking a gap year to travel Australia.
They join the largest actuarial practice in the Isle of Man with a team of 15 actuaries and will undertake training to become qualified actuaries through the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.
The PwC spokesperson continued: ‘As trainees, they will develop critical thinking, risk and analytical skills as they help businesses analyse how future events and changes to the financial markets could affect them.
‘Two of the trainees are former summer interns who participated in a three-week internship programme at PwC Isle of Man in 2023.
‘Summer internships give sixth form and undergraduate students the opportunity to gain direct insight into working life at PwC, career pathways, services offered, and the chance to make connections with the firm’s team.’
Janet Donnelly, chief people officer, said of the appointments: ‘We are delighted to welcome these young people to the team, and look forward to supporting their professional and personal growth as PwC professionals.
‘The PwC Isle of Man team is a diverse community of solvers with people from all backgrounds and disciplines.
‘Within our culture, we are fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and bring their best selves to work.
‘Our 2024 intake are embarking on an exciting chapter in their early careers and over the next few years they will learn on-the-job with real responsibilities and be exposed to memorable professional experiences that will help to positively shape their futures.
‘We wish them the very best of luck in their PwC journeys. We are currently recruiting for our 2025 intake and summer internship programmes and young people with an interest in learning about a career with us are encouraged to attend our upcoming careers open afternoon event.’
The careers open afternoon is taking place at PwC Isle of Man’s office on Circular Road on Tuesday, December 17, from 2pm to 3pm.
An event for school/college leavers, undergraduates and recent graduates, as well as teachers/parents and guardians, attendees will have the chance to meet the firm’s team and learn about careers with PwC Isle of Man.
Summer internship and trainee opportunities for 2025 are open for online applications at https://www.pwc.com/im/en/careers/current-opportunities.html