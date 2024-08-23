Umbrella organisation Construction Isle of Man (CIoM) has been working with the Department of Infrastructure to help with the training of those that work on the island’s roads.
The move comes with all highways contractors required to undertake ‘Streetworks’ training by the end of this year.
This training focuses on the skills needed to carry out roadworks safely and efficiently.
It includes understanding regulations, using the correct equipment, implementing traffic management plans and working safely on the highway. It's essential because it ensures that roadworks are conducted with minimal disruption to the public and maximum safety for the workers involved.
Scottish firm McCrae Training has been working with CIoM to bring the full range of accredited Streetworks training to the island.
Before McCrae Training, no single provider could deliver all the required Streetworks training provisions locally.
Debbie Reeve, chief officer for Construction IoM, is enthusiastic about the new training opportunities. She said: ‘At Construction Isle of Man (CIoM), we know how difficult it is for the construction industry to access specialist training such as Streetworks.
‘Contractors are often put off by the prospect of travelling over to the UK to be trained, because of the additional cost of travel, accommodation and for many of the workforce the sheer time away from home and family
‘We are pleased to have successfully facilitated this provision locally and McCrae training has really stepped up to the mark, bringing to the island the ability for highways, civil and groundworks contractors to access comprehensive Streetworks training – right here in the Isle of Man.
‘Contractors can also apply for financial assistance from government to help with the course fees, for more information go to www.gov.im and type in “vocational training assistance scheme” for more details.’
Managing director for McCrae Training, Scott McCrae, is delighted to support the industry in its training ambitions.
‘The Isle of Man is a terrific place, and we’re excited to be bringing Streetworks training to the island and support the its drive towards a safer working in a highway environment.
‘Our trainers and sites provide learners with excellent first-hand practical experience, which is backed up by the theoretical training we deliver across all our courses. ‘