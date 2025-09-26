Zurich Isle of Man’s summer internship programme enabled nine young people to gain valuable work experience at the company.
The 14-week programme saw each intern being based in a different department at the insurer’s Zurich House offices at Isle of Man Business Park.
The programme encourages young professionals to develop key skills such as project management and collaboration while gaining hands-on work experience to help launch their careers.
The group also got the opportunity to lead a community project to design and build a therapeutic outdoor space for Hospice Isle of Man.
The interns supported the project for Hospice by carrying out tasks such as planning, designing, gardening, seed planting and painting.
A series of fundraising activities was organised, including bake sales, car washes, raffles, and a quiz night with teams from other companies which have raised over £13,000 for Hospice Isle of Man (the total includes match funding from the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group).
The nine interns were Matthew Bell, Charlotte Brooks, Milly Donnelly, Joshua Holden, Christoforos Karezis, Andrew Kneale, Jema Richardson, Tyler Roche and Heather Spiers.
All of the interns say they found the programme beneficial in terms of professional and personal development.
Matthew commented: ‘Working with Zurich has been a truly rewarding experience.
‘The Hospice project in particular has been incredibly insightful.
‘Not only have I developed valuable people skills and teamwork, but I’ve also learned the importance of time management while meeting tight deadlines.
‘Being part of the Hospice project has opened my eyes to the essential role charities play and just how much their work positively impacts lives. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute and to grow both professionally and personally.’
Karen Mercer, head of human resources at Zurich Isle of Man, said: ‘This is the third year of our summer internship programme, and once again we have been very impressed by the enthusiasm, positivity and hard work of everyone who took part this year.
‘The programme presents the interns with a great opportunity to gain practical experience and develop the skills they need for future employment.
‘All nine interns seized this opportunity and went the extra mile to make the most of it, so on behalf of all the teams in all the departments they worked in, I must say a big thank you and wish them every success in the future.’
Vanessa Naude, corporate relationships and events executive at Hospice Isle of Man said: ‘We are so grateful to the Zurich interns and employees for their incredible support.
‘The funds they’ve raised, alongside generous donations of time and resources, will help bring to life our vision for a therapeutic polytunnel, garden, and year-round cabin.
‘These spaces will offer patients and families a calm, restorative environment for counselling, connection and fresh air.
‘To see young people so committed to giving back is truly inspiring. Their energy, compassion and creativity have made a meaningful difference, and we cannot thank them enough.’