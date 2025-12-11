A Douglas provider of financial advice and insurance solutions has reached a significant milestone.
Athol Street-based MAC Financial, which is part of the MAC Group, recently reached £1 billion in Assets Under Influence (AUI).
AUI is a term used by financial institutions to describe the total value of client assets they advise on, manage, or service in some capacity.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘This achievement marks a defining moment in the company’s history and reflects the trust and confidence placed in MAC Financial by its valued clients.
‘Founded more than two decades ago by Jon McGowan, MAC Financial has grown from a small team of dedicated advisers and administrators into the island’s largest independent financial advisory firm, providing bespoke financial planning and investment solutions for both private and corporate clients.
‘Today, the MAC Group employs more than 40 staff, including 10 qualified Independent Financial Advisers, insurance experts, and specialists in administration, compliance, paraplanning, technical support and marketing.’
Mr McGowan said: ‘Reaching £1 billion in Assets Under Influence is an incredible milestone - one that reflects more than 20 years of dedication, expertise, and teamwork.
‘From the early days of MAC Financial, our goal has always been to build a firm that delivers genuine, long-term value to clients while fostering a culture of integrity and collaboration.
‘Building on our 20th anniversary last year, this achievement is shared by everyone across the MAC Group - from our advisers and paraplanners to our client services teams - who all play a vital role in supporting our clients’ financial goals.
‘I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished together - and this is just the beginning.’
Since its founding in 2004, MAC Financial has continued to expand its range of services and expertise, adding two additional companies - MAC Financial Pension Trustees Limited (MFPT) and MAC Insurance Brokers Limited - to form the MAC Group.
Across the Group, there are dedicated divisions for independent financial advice, employee benefits, insurance broking and pension trustees.
Managing director of MAC Financial Ed Walter added: ‘£1 billion Assets Under Influence is not just a figure - it represents the trust of thousands of clients who have chosen to partner with us on their financial journey.
‘We’re deeply grateful for that trust and remain committed to delivering the highest standards of advice and service for years to come - continuing to redefine the world of financial advice and employee benefits in the Isle of Man.
‘Looking ahead, MAC Financial remains focused on helping clients navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape while maintaining the independent, relationship-driven approach that has defined the firm since day one.’
