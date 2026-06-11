An island telecommunications provider has extended its support of charity Love Tech for a further year.
Noventre has confirmed it will continue its sponsorship, funding the charity’s website hosting and maintenance costs for another 12 months.
This marks the second consecutive year of support from the Braddan firm, reinforcing the company’s commitment to helping Love Tech deliver its mission of inspiring and empowering girls across the island to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
Love Tech delivers initiatives and events that showcase the diverse career pathways available within the island’s technology and digital sectors.
Its website serves as a central hub for event information, resources and engagement with schools, students, parents and industry partners.
Through its events, mentor network and community activities, Love Tech helps girls see what is possible in STEM, while connecting them with local role models who are building careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.
The charity say this work is particularly important as girls and women continue to be underrepresented in many areas of STEM, especially within technology and engineering, where visible role models and early encouragement can make a meaningful difference.
Co-founder of Love Tech Claire Milne said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Noventre for continuing to fund our website hosting and maintenance.
‘Reliable digital infrastructure is essential for us to promote our events and connect with our community.
‘Ongoing support like this allows us to focus our funds on delivering impactful initiatives that inspire and empower girls to explore opportunities in STEM.’
Noventre’s support for Love Tech also extends beyond sponsorship. Jayne Hartley, chief executive of Noventre, is a Love Tech committee member and treasurer, while Melissa Hutton, IT solutions engineer at Noventre, supports the charity as a mentor.
Jayne said: ‘Love Tech plays an important role in inspiring and empowering girls across the island to explore opportunities in STEM and digital careers, and that is something we are very proud to support.
‘As a local technology business, we see first-hand how important it is to show girls the different paths available within our industry.
‘Women remain underrepresented in many areas of STEM, and initiatives like Love Tech help to challenge perceptions, build confidence and open up conversations much earlier.
‘Technology is not just about coding or building systems. It is about people, problem solving, communication and creating practical solutions that make a difference.
‘Our support for Love Tech is about more than website hosting and maintenance.
‘It is about helping the charity maintain a strong digital presence, while also contributing our time, experience and enthusiasm to its wider mission.’
While Noventre’s direct sponsorship began two years ago, Love Tech has previously benefited from support from IT Works which merged with Wi-Manx to form the Elite Group before being rebranded Noventre.
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