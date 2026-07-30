Okell's, the pubs and drinks division of Heron & Brearley, has made a number of appointments to its senior leadership team.
Following the appointment of Ollie Neale as managing director earlier this year, the Kewaigue-based business has attracted several highly experienced industry leaders to the island.
Andy McCulloch has joined Okell's from Marston's to lead the transition of 22 Isle of Man pubs to the company's new ‘managed operator’ model.
Joining from Oakman Group and Upham Inns, Rohan Aldcroft has been appointed to lead Okell's ‘Heritage’ division, overseeing the remaining eight managed pubs across the island.
Under his leadership, the firm say the division will benefit from a major investment programme, including the introduction of guest accommodation at selected sites and a renewed focus on showcasing high-quality local food, drink and hospitality experiences.
Frank Maguire has joined the business from Heineken and Big Penny Social to lead Okell's commercial and brewing operations.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘The appointments represent a significant vote of confidence in both Okell's and the Isle of Man, attracting proven industry talent from across the UK to help shape the next chapter of the business's 176-year history.’
Chairman of Heron & Brearley Mark Crowther added: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for Okell's.
‘We have spent the last year developing a clear strategy for the future of the business and are now firmly focused on delivery.
‘The calibre of people we have been able to attract to the island demonstrates both the strength of our ambition and the opportunity that exists within the business.
‘Andy, Rohan and Frank each bring exceptional experience, fresh perspectives and a proven track record of success and, together with Ollie, they form a leadership team that will help drive the next phase of growth for Okell's.
‘As we continue to invest in our pubs, brewing operations and customer experience, these appointments will play a vital role in ensuring that Okell's remains at the heart of the island's hospitality sector for generations to come.’