The utilities firm has recently received the road Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker lorries in a move it what it says represents a significant investment in the island’s energy infrastructure.
To mark the occasion, the company is inviting the island’s youngest residents to become part of its story by helping name one of the new vehicles.
Children and young people are being encouraged to download a special colouring sheet, let their creativity shine and submit a photo of their completed artwork via the Isle of Man Energy Facebook page, along with their suggested tanker name.
The winning name will also be translated into Manx to celebrate 2026 as the Year of the Manx Language (Blein ny Gaelgey).
The winning entrant will receive a JAC Stores voucher and an Isle of Man Energy gas voucher, while their chosen name will take pride of place on one of the new LPG road tankers for a limited time as it travels around the island delivering energy to homes and businesses.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Isle of Man Energy is investing more than £2 million in its natural gas and LPG networks across the island, including a £300,000 investment in the two new LPG road tankers.
‘This builds on the addition of three new cylinder delivery vehicles over the past three years, further strengthening the company's LPG distribution fleet.
‘A scheduled 10-year inspection of the Sphere LPG storage vessel will also take place next year.’
Managing director Aidan Baglow says the acquisition forms part of Isle of Man Energy's ongoing commitment to maintaining and enhancing modern infrastructure that supports the safe and dependable delivery of energy across the island.
‘These new LPG road tankers represent much more than new vehicles - they’re an investment in the future of our business and the island community we serve,’ Aidan explained.
‘Reliable infrastructure is essential to keeping the Island moving and we’re proud to be adding to our fleet.
‘We also want to celebrate in a way that reflects our community spirit, so what better way than inviting children to help name one of our newest additions. We can’t wait to see the imaginative names they come up with.’
Details on how to enter are available on the Isle of Man Energy Facebook page where you can also find the downloadable colouring sheet.
Competition details:
* Download the official colouring sheet from the Isle of Man Energy Facebook page
* Colour it in and choose a name for one of the new tankers
* Upload a photo of the completed entry to the Isle of Man Energy Facebook page
* The winning child will receive a JAC voucher and n Isle of Man Energy voucher
* The winning name will be proudly displayed on one of the new tankers for a limited time