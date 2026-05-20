The Isle of Man Post Office has responded to reports claiming courier company Evri is preparing to withdraw from the Island and transfer its delivery operations to the postal service.
Claims published by online trade publication Courier Checker allege Evri is in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Isle of Man Post Office over a deal that would see the company leave the Island by September 2026.
According to the report, the proposed agreement would hand responsibility for last-mile parcel deliveries to the Post Office, effectively ending Evri’s direct presence on the Isle of Man.
Courier Checker claims the move could affect around 40 self-employed couriers currently working for Evri on the Island, who are believed to handle approximately 3,500 parcels each week.
The industry publication also alleged the Post Office would create only six new jobs to absorb work currently carried out by the courier network.
However, neither organisation has officially confirmed any agreement.
In a statement issued to the Manx Independent, an Isle of Man Post Office spokesperson said: ‘Isle of Man Post Office actively considers commercial opportunities that support the long-term sustainability of the organisation and deliver wider economic benefit to the Isle of Man.
‘This can include discussions with delivery and logistics partners from time to time. These discussions are commercially sensitive and, in line with normal business practice, Isle of Man Post Office does not comment on commercial matters.’
Courier Checker reported that operational details surrounding the potential transition were still being finalised, including arrangements for parcel collections and delivery photography.
The report also claimed Evri couriers on the Island had been told they would be invited to take part in a recruitment drive organised by the Post Office.
When approached for comment by Courier Checker, an Evri spokesperson said: ‘There is no change to the way we service our customers on the Isle of Man.’