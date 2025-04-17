One of the island’s longest established insurance firms is to rebrand.
Victoria Street-based Tower Insurance announced last week it will rebrand to Intact Insurance from the end of this year.
A spokesperson for the Douglas business said: ‘From the original Tower Office established in 1928 through to its acquisition by Intact Financial Corporation in 2021 and beyond, Tower has always embodied Intact’s founding principle of helping people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times.
’Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading specialty lines insurer with international expertise, and a leader in commercial lines in the UK and Ireland.
‘It has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost CAD$24 billion of total annual direct premiums written, with a global team of 31,000 employees.’
Tower will now join the RSA UK, Ireland and European businesses and rebrand to Intact Insurance.
Managing director of Tower Insurance Emmet McQuillan said: ‘We have been the leading personal lines and commercial insurer in the island since 1928, and joining together as one brand with our colleagues in the UK, Ireland and Europe will give our business and people greater access to the resources and expertise of the Intact group, while still remaining resolutely focussed on the insurance needs of the Isle of Man market.
‘As Intact Insurance, we will remain committed to serving the needs of private individuals and businesses on the Isle of Man.’
Charles Brindamour, chef executive of Intact Financial Corporation, commented: ‘The transformation of the UK and international business since it was acquired by Intact in 2021 has been exceptional.
‘Intact has a global footprint with big aspirations for the future and Tower is already a significant contributor. Aligning under the Intact brand is a natural next step in our strategy to strengthen our leading position in the UK, Europe and Ireland.’
Chief executive of RSA UK & International Ken Norgrove added: ‘Having brought RSA, NIG and FarmWeb together in 2024, we said we would move to one brand in the UK.
‘As part of Intact we operate in an increasingly interconnected world and having a brand that unites our businesses globally will help in our ambition to outperform the market, become the best commercial insurer and to grow our specialty lines business in the UK by leveraging Intact’s global footprint.’
