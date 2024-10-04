Swedish online casino technology provider Evolution has successfully secured its Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence from the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission.
The firm received support from multiple-award winning Douglas eGaming consultancy SolutionsHub to gain its licence.
A spokesman for the latter firm said: ‘It marks a noteworthy development for the Isle of Man’s online gaming industry, but also signifies a pivotal juncture for Evolution as they expand into new markets and strengthen their position in the industry.
‘Having seen the growth of the Isle of Man in recent years, the industry leading live casino provider sees this as a strategic move, allowing them to deliver innovative and compliant solutions to Isle of Man-licensed operators.
‘By successfully obtaining the Isle of Man licence, Evolution are demonstrating their ongoing commitment to excellence in the industry.’
SolutionsHub head of operations, James O’Kelly said: ‘We’ve seen a significant increase in the number of software providers choosing to licence in the Isle of Man. They recognise the value of demonstrating that they are a trustworthy partner for gaming operators.’
‘Evolution are also thankful for the support provided by Digital Isle of Man and the Gambling Supervision Commission.’
Tara Leneghan, strategic partnership manager from Digital Isle of Man said: ‘We are pleased to have supported Evolution navigate the Isle of Man’s eGaming landscape, alongside SolutionsHub.
‘To have attracted an applicant of this calibre is a true testament to the benefits of licensing in the Isle of Man.’
Based in Stockholm, with offices in multiple locations globally, Evolution already hold licences with the UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority.