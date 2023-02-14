A Pascoes director has reflected on her time at the electrical appliance sales company and shared her feelings about it closing down.
The Tromode-based business has been going since the 1970s and recently announced its closure.
One of Pascoes’ directors, Verena Briscoe, told the Manx Independent: ‘For various reasons, personal and also the fact that our lease on the premises is soon coming to an end, it seems like the time is right for closing the business unfortunately.
‘The personal reason is I’m going to retire.
‘It’s got to the stage where we cannot continue indefinitely so now seems as good a time as any.
Verena has been working at Pascoes for 22 years.
She said: ‘I have mixed feelings.
‘It’s been mostly enjoyable but we’ve had a few challenges.
‘I’ve been lucky as I have had really good staff and we have had some lovely customers who have been very loyal to us.’
However, Verena can see the positives in letting the business go.
She said: ‘For me, it takes up so much of my time.
‘It’ll be good to have a little spare time to focus on my home and things like my garden.’
Pascoes currently employs six people, but Verena is confident that they will thrive after Pascoes shuts its doors.
‘I think they were quite accepting of thing,’ she said.
‘Hopefully they’ll get other work because they’re very good although one or two like me are going to retire anyway.’
Verena said she has had many great staff over the years and couldn’t possibly mention them all but would like to give a nod to one particular former colleague.
She said: ‘Stewart Stevenson, our former sales manager, deserves a special mention.
‘He taught me a lot about how to run a showroom.’
The company announced its closure on social media over the weekend.
A post said: ‘Unfortunately we are having to announce the upcoming closure to Pascoes Ltd. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers and supporters both past and present for all of the support over the years, we couldn’t have done it without you!’
Pascoes has been up for sale for over a year but has not managed to find a suitable buyer to take over.
The company has started its closing down sale.