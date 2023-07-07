Pension company Boal & Co has organised a conference.
The event, aimed at people with involvement in the governance of company pension schemes, will take place at the Comis Hotel on November 7.
The speaker line-up includes experts from Boal & Co and speakers from DQ Advocates, Hymans Robertson, Keystone Law and Mercer.
The inaugural Pensions Governance Conference took place in 2022, attracting 70 delegates.
Karen Kelly, group general manager and director of Boal & Co, said: ‘The speaker lineup features our own pensions experts along with highly esteemed peers from the Isle of Man and UK pensions world who will combine to deliver an extensive and interactive educational event.’