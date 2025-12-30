A landowner is looking to create shepherd hut tourist accommodation in Sulby under new proposals.
Gary Preston, who owns a field off West Kella Road, has submitted a planning application to create three shepherd huts in a field which currently has a caravan and sheds.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The development will involve the removal of the existing caravan and the structure that currently accommodates a sun room and sitting room and in its place will be positioned one of the shepherds’ huts.
‘The shepherd’s hut will have a double bed with small kitchen area and a shower room. A small deck area will be installed in front of the entrance doors to the south of the hut.
‘The two further shepherds’ huts will be positioned further north on the site and will be the same size and shape and incorporating the same facilities and deck. The northernmost hut is shown alongside a circular bell tent which is proposed as an alternative unit of accommodation in lieu of the hut.’
The applicant argues there is a need for more tourist accommodation in the island to meet demand.
The planning statement says: ‘This application aims to create a very natural and unobtrusive glamping experience for those who would like to stay in a remote site with comfortable accommodation in a natural environment.
‘The site is well placed for nature walks, safe and interesting cycle routes as well as being within comfortable cycling or even walking distance of Sulby and its shop and public houses. It is also close to the TT Course for visitors with an interest in motorcycling.
‘The nature of the accommodation renders it suitable for accommodating visitors all year round, supporting the government’s objective of extending the tourist season beyond the traditional spring and summer months.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.