Staff at a pension firm recently swapped paperwork for a playground to help breathe new life into a children’s facility on the island.
All 40 members of staff from Boal & Co’s head office on the Isle of Man Business Park rolled up their sleeves to volunteer for a day at Isle of Play’s Lester’s Yard.
They were joined by members of staff from the company’s Gibraltar office who all gave their time and mucked-in to revitalise and improve the adventure playground at Ballaughton Park, Douglas.
Volunteers took part in a range of maintenance activities at the site during the day - from strimming and mowing to sanding and painting.
Karen Kelly, Group General Manager, Boal & Co, said: ‘We were delighted to work with Isle of Play to make improvements to their urban adventure playground.
‘The Boal & Co team really enjoyed getting stuck in and we were all truly inspired by the charity’s remarkable work in our community.’
Established in 1995, Boal & Co provides local and international pensions to individuals and employers.
Lester’s Yard is an adventure playground established by Manx charity, Isle of Play. Named in memory of Stuart Lester, a leading thinker and lecturer in the field of children’s play.
The park’s purpose is to enable children to play freely, build dens, grow and cook food and enjoy a range of outdoor opportunities.
Isle of Play CEO, Chris Gregory, said: ‘We can’t thank Boal & Co enough for their time and effort.
‘Lester’s Yard is looking fantastic and ready for summer.