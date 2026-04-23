A new golf simulator has been proposed on the outskirts of Douglas.
Planning permission has been sought for the new leisure facility which would be housed in two light industrial units at Eden Business Park in Braddan.
KDK Holding Ltd has submitted the change of use application which would see four golf simulator bays alongside a putting practice area at the venue called Par-A-Dise Indoor Golf Centre.
The applicant accepts the current use of the units are earmarked for industrial but says they have not been filled after some considerable time.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposal seeks to bring into beneficial and active use two adjoining, purpose-built industrial units which have remained vacant since their construction.
‘The units form part of a modern industrial estate but, despite their availability, have not been taken up for their approved industrial purpose. No extension, alteration, or physical modification to the building envelope is proposed.
‘Internally, the combined space will provide four golf simulator bays, a dedicated putting and chipping practice area, seating and waiting areas, welfare facilities, and a small ancillary barista and refreshment counter.’
The applicant also provided details on how the venue would operate.
The planning statement said: ‘The venue will operate on a strictly pre-booked basis, with no walk-in trade permitted. Access will be digitally controlled through an online booking and entry system, ensuring that occupancy levels are known, managed, and capped at all times.
‘The barista and refreshment offer is strictly ancillary to the primary leisure use. No food preparation beyond drinks and light refreshments is proposed. Alcohol may be served, but only as an ancillary element to booked simulator use and not as a primary or standalone activity. The use will not operate as a bar or drinking establishment.
‘The facility will be manned at all times, including during evening operation, ensuring active management and supervision.
The proposed hours of operation would be 7am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday; 7am to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
Around three to four jobs will be created by the new facility.
The applicant also argues other sites earmarked for industrial use have been granted permission to be turned into leisure facilities.
These include an industrial unit at Hills Meadow Industrial Estate in Douglas and another at Spring Valley in Braddan which were turned into a gym while another industrial unit in Ramsey also became a gym.
The planning statement adds: ‘It is acknowledged that the proposal is not in accordance with the industrial zoning of the site. But the proposed indoor golf simulator use is low-impact, fully internal, and compatible with surrounding uses.
‘The proposal will support approximately three to four jobs and will bring long-vacant Units A5–A6 into productive use, contributing positively to local economic activity.’
Kevin Druggan, behind the plans, said: ‘It’ll create a family friendly environment to cater for every golfer, beginner to scratch.
‘We will be looking to hold beginner lessons for kids and adults to get them into golf.’
The application will be considered by planners in due course.